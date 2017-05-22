California bill would protect patient...

California bill would protect patientsa access to chosen family planning providers

18 hrs ago Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

As national Republican leaders continue to try to defund Planned Parenthood, California and other states are considering steps to protect access to family planning services. California legislators have introduced a bill that would lock into state law a federal rule that allows Medicaid patients to see family planning providers of their choice.

Chicago, IL

