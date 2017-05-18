California bill would ban drug company gifts to doctors
Int his April 20, 2017 file photo, state Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, addresses lawmakers at the Capitol, in Sacramento, Calif. The Senate approved McGuire's bill, Thursday, May 18, 2017, that would prohibit drug makers from giving perks including airline tickets and lavish meals to California health care providers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|33 min
|Coffee Party
|240,736
|California policymakers are planning the taxes ...
|6 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Rising sea levels could mean twice as much floo...
|12 hr
|Climate Science
|1
|California lawmaker pulls bill on Cold War-era ...
|16 hr
|Solarman
|5
|California Officials Criticize 'Stupid' US Drug...
|18 hr
|todd2869
|25
|Clint Eastwood backs gay marriage in Supreme Co... (Mar '13)
|Tue
|Norwegian Supremacy
|73
|Why do black people hate cats? (Mar '09)
|May 15
|Bessie Whitehead
|61
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC