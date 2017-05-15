Buried in California's New Budget: MILLIONS to Defend Illegals from Deportation
Deep in the bowels of California Governor Jerry Brown's latest budget, you will find $15 to $30 million to provide legal defense for illegal aliens against deportation. Yes, in a state that is bankrupt both financially and morally, they are spending millions on protecting criminals instead of their victims.
