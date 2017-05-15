Buried in California's New Budget: MI...

Buried in California's New Budget: MILLIONS to Defend Illegals from Deportation

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Right Wing News

Deep in the bowels of California Governor Jerry Brown's latest budget, you will find $15 to $30 million to provide legal defense for illegal aliens against deportation. Yes, in a state that is bankrupt both financially and morally, they are spending millions on protecting criminals instead of their victims.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 23 min District 1 240,655
Why do black people hate cats? (Mar '09) 3 hr Bessie Whitehead 61
News Brown's New Budget To Include Millions To Defen... 3 hr spytheweb 2
News This week in Shelter Island history 10 hr Paul Scott 1
News Marco Rubioa s claim that North Korea has a doz... (Sep '15) 17 hr Grecian Formula F... 34
Men that use Cologne Sun linda35ny 1
News California could spend $220M to upgrade driver'... Sat Solarman 1
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,219 • Total comments across all topics: 281,043,060

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC