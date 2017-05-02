Boy goes missing in Northern Californ...

Boy goes missing in Northern California river

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

Authorities are searching for a 14-year-old boy who went missing while playing with friends in a Northern California river. KCRA-TV reports officials say the teen had been one of five children jumping off rocks and into the American River in Folsom on Monday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 3 hr Dr Guru 240,481
News U.S. top court rejects 'gay conversion' therapy... 3 hr Rainbow Kid 14
News Bay Area senator would return California carbon... 19 hr Solarman 1
News US Supreme Court rejects Christian minister's c... 22 hr Rainbow Kid 6
Need Urgent Financial assistance or Loan? Conta... (Jun '13) Tue Harley 31
News Miley Cyrus smokes suspicious cigarette in swim... (Aug '15) Mon Billy Ray Cyrus 10
Election California Proposition 19: the Marijuana Legali... (Oct '10) Mon ThomasA 16,069
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,949 • Total comments across all topics: 280,745,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC