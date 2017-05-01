Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Announces Gra...

Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Announces Grand Opening of New California Central Valley Location

To celebrate the grand opening, the Stockton restaurant will offer FREE build-your-own artisanal pizzas on Thursday, May 4th from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00p.m. to anyone who follows Blaze Pizza on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook. The highly anticipated restaurant, which features a 2,500 square foot interior with seating for 50 and an additional 42 seats on an outdoor patio, is located at the Weberstown Mall .

