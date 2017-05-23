Be cool, Southern California, say wea...

Be cool, Southern California, say weather forecasters

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Southland temperatures will dip sharply today after several days of above-average heat, and strong winds will sweep the Antelope Valley, forecasters said. A high of 71 degrees Fahrenheit is expected today in downtown L.A., down from 77 on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 30 min retro avenger 240,885
News Treasury Chief to Congress: Raise Debt Limit Be... 1 hr Red Crosse 9
News California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con... 2 hr Horace Schmitz 11
Bella Esmail Moore Wanted For FRAUD!! Iranian 3 hr Romel Esmail Wanted 2
News California takes many hits, large and small, in... 12 hr Solarman 1
How to understand mechanical aesthetics? Tue Andymolly 1
News California lawmaker pulls bill on Cold War-era ... Tue BIll 2 9
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,959 • Total comments across all topics: 281,258,285

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC