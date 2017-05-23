Be cool, Southern California, say weather forecasters
Southland temperatures will dip sharply today after several days of above-average heat, and strong winds will sweep the Antelope Valley, forecasters said. A high of 71 degrees Fahrenheit is expected today in downtown L.A., down from 77 on Tuesday.
