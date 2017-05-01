Bay Area senator would return California carbon-fee money to consumers
California Senate Democrats on Monday proposed a significant overhaul of the state's cap-and-trade program that would use money raised from taxing polluters to give rebates to consumers. The proposal is the Legislature's latest attempt to extend one of California's primary efforts to reduce carbon emissions, which is scheduled to expire in 2020.
#1
"The measure aims to blunt the impact of higher gas and energy prices by refunding as much as 90 percent of the revenue to consumers. The rest would be used to pay for infrastructure and research on climate and clean energy."
Yeah, riiiiggghhhtttt! Just a lousy 10%'used' to create another bloated bureaucracy. Its all just another jackoff tax plan by the Commiefornia's ruling junta. When all is said and done, its just one more tax towards total citizen taxation with the "Government" doling out 'resources'. After all 'they' know what's best for ALL of us.
