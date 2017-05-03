Ballistic missile test-fired from California coastal base
By Associated Press An unarmed missile capable of sending a nuclear bomb across the world was launched Wednesday from California amid rising tensions between the U.S. and North Korea. In this image taken with a slow shutter speed and provided by the U.S. Air Force, an unarmed Minuteman 3 intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test early Wednesday, April 26, 2017, from Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif.
