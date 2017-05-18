As D.C. attacks Obamacare, California takes steps toward single-payer healthcare
While Republicans in Washington work to scale back government's role in health care, Democrats in Sacramento are moving forward with a single-payer proposal that would virtually eliminate health insurance companies in California and put a $370-billion statewide system in bureaucrats' hands. The plan going to the state Senate Appropriations Committee on Monday could cost Californians more and faces substantial hurdles to enact.
