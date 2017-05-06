Are beach vacations for middle-class Californians getting impossible to afford?
As the weather warms up, families across California are planning summertime visits to the beach. But overnight trips to the state's famous coastline are becoming increasingly difficult for middle-class residents to enjoy because the price of admission is soaring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|35 min
|Dr Guru
|240,568
|Man's sex abuse acquittal shows challenges for ...
|2 hr
|ThomasA How Many ...
|3
|Should California allow cyclists to roll throug...
|3 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Letter writers angry about Brown's approach to ...
|18 hr
|Solarman
|4
|Why people love to hate Californians
|May 4
|Careful What U Wi...
|3
|Elon Musk: Apple doesn't want to work with Tesl...
|May 4
|Anonymous
|1
|US Supreme Court rejects Christian minister's c...
|May 4
|iyamwotiyam
|7
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC