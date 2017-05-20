Amid `Resistance,' activists try to p...

Amid `Resistance,' activists try to push California Democratic Party to the left

An all-star lineup of Democratic leaders on Saturday took turns throwing carefully crafted barbs at President Donald Trump at the California Democratic Convention, but the largest-yet meeting of "The Resistance" was not as scripted, nor as unified, as many party faithful had hoped. Tension marked the event from the start, with outgoing party Chairman John Burton repeatedly shouting down activists in his signature profane style.

