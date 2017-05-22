Air quality suffers as smog and fire seasons start in Southern California
A fire that burned about 13 acres in the Santa Ana River bottom near the Redlands-Highland border Sunday, and continued smoldering Monday, put out enough smoke to affect several schools in the San Bernardino area. Dr. Cameron Nouri, emergency medicine director at Community Hospital of San Bernardino, said the facility had more asthma patients Monday than he's seen in weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|satan
|240,820
|California lawmaker pulls bill on Cold War-era ...
|5 hr
|BIll 2
|9
|California Democratic chair race angers 'Bernie...
|11 hr
|CodeTalker
|10
|Essential Politics: California Democrats plot T...
|21 hr
|tomin cali
|3
|That gas tax hike? Ita s not enough to fix Cali...
|Sun
|C Kersey
|2
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|Sun
|Proud Deplorable
|2
|California Democrats open convention with eye o...
|Sun
|WEDONTKNOW
|4
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC