After years of planning, California likely to roll out earthquake...

California will likely roll out a limited public earthquake early warning system sometime next year, researchers building the network say. New earthquake sensing stations are being installed in the ground, software is being improved, and operators are being hired to make sure the system is properly staffed, Caltech seismologist Egill Hauksson said at a joint meeting of the Japan Geoscience Union and American Geophysical Union.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.