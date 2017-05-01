After mass shootings, Californians re...

After mass shootings, Californians respond by acquiring handguns

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Terry McGuire, owner of Get Loaded in Grand Terrace, shows a customer a Cobalt Kinetics BAMF rifle about a week after the 2015 shooting rampage in nearby San Bernardino. New research confirms that gun sales in California tend to surge after a mass shooting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US Supreme Court rejects Christian minister's c... 3 hr iyamwotiyam 7
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 4 hr Dr Guru 240,489
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) 11 hr Rick Fire 49
News U.S. top court rejects 'gay conversion' therapy... 20 hr Rainbow Kid 14
News Bay Area senator would return California carbon... Tue Solarman 1
Need Urgent Financial assistance or Loan? Conta... (Jun '13) Tue Harley 31
News Miley Cyrus smokes suspicious cigarette in swim... (Aug '15) Mon Billy Ray Cyrus 10
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,319 • Total comments across all topics: 280,762,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC