With so much at stake, Southern Calif...

With so much at stake, Southern California closely watching Trump talks with Chinese leader

There are 1 comment on the The Daily Breeze story from 14 hrs ago, titled With so much at stake, Southern California closely watching Trump talks with Chinese leader. In it, The Daily Breeze reports that:

Despite months of tough talk on trade, rekindled North Korean tension and countless trademark tweets, most experts don't expect fireworks when President Donald Trump launches meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping today. Southern Californians, with a deep stake in Chinese trade and tourism, are hoping for something more.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Solarman

La Quinta, CA

#1 10 hrs ago
"Southern Californians, with a deep stake in Chinese trade and tourism, are hoping for something more. Much more: shared goals, a commitment to mutually beneficial trade and a deal that inevitably satisfies both superpowers."

Yeah, Southern Californians having a "deep stake" in Chinese trade and tourism,... When the article says satisfies 'both' superpowers, we can assume that it is talking about China and the U.S. Maybe it is talking about California as a "super power." It seems that California is attached to China, perhaps there is enough Chinese investment in the State to have it renamed to Commiefornia.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 3 hr Jacques still in ... 240,047
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr don t drink the k... 63,613
Ben Morgan of Facebook 5 hr Ralph Edward 1
News Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali... 17 hr ThomasA 11
Skype play 19 hr Sweetcheexs23 1
News Gas tax hike funds $52 billion plan to fix Cali... 20 hr Solarman 8
News Miley Cyrus smokes suspicious cigarette in swim... (Aug '15) Wed ThomasA 3
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,222 • Total comments across all topics: 280,096,406

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC