There are on the The San Diego Union-Tribune story from 20 hrs ago, titled Why are California legislators getting decent approval ratings? They're getting things done. In it, The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that:

California Gov. Jerry Brown, left, Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de LeA3n , center, and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon . California Gov. Jerry Brown, left, Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de LeA3n , center, and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon .

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.