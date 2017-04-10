Why are California legislators gettin...

Why are California legislators getting decent approval ratings? They're getting things done

There are 1 comment on the The San Diego Union-Tribune story from 20 hrs ago, titled Why are California legislators getting decent approval ratings? They're getting things done. In it, The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that:

California Gov. Jerry Brown, left, Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de LeA3n , center, and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon . California Gov. Jerry Brown, left, Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de LeA3n , center, and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon .

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Solarman

La Quinta, CA

#1 14 hrs ago
"Unlike the gridlocked, Republican-controlled Congress, the Democrat-dominated state Legislature exhibited an ability to pass significant, controversial legislation that required a supermajority vote."

Of course these clowns can't remember what all of this measure 'A' funds that were sold to the voters as a needed revenue to fix our deteriorating roads. Well that money was put in the General fund to pay off 'other' obligations and not all used for road repairs. NOW another tax and this time there is supposed to be a constitutional requirement for this money to be used for roads and repairs only. Yeah, screwed by measure 'A' to this day and the misuse of the taxes were never resolved. Tax the public and promise one thing and do another, tax them again and promise again that the money will be used 'properly', this time. How in the hell can one say they approve of mis-management of tax dollars?

Judged:

3

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 48 min Dr Guru 239,883
News An Easter and Passover of firsts for congregati... 52 min South Knox Hombre 6
News California math: 1 vote = $500 million in road,... 5 hr Retribution 20
News House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and U.S. Rep... 10 hr He Named Me Black... 4
import companies need letter of credit but 11 hr jason-leadoceaninc 1
News Over 40 arrested 14 injured spring break party ... 13 hr USA Today 1
News Nancy Pelosi calls for House to debate military... 18 hr Blink 38
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,405 • Total comments across all topics: 280,207,298

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC