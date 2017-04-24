West Coast dockworkers to vote on deal seeking labor peace
Dockworkers were given the chance Friday to vote on a new contract extension that could provide long-term labor peace at West Coast seaports, where in recent years work slowdowns and strikes have affected billions of dollars in cargo. Union delegates for 29 ports from Washington to California voted to allow about 20,000 rank-and-file members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union to vote on a proposal from employers.
