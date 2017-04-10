Victory for Now: California Hits Pause on A.B. 165, Bill that Sought to Undermine Student Privacy
It's a great day for digital privacy in California. In the face of a powerful and diverse coalition, Assemblymember Jim Cooper has pulled A.B. 165 from consideration by the Assembly Privacy and Consumer Protection Committee.
