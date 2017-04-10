US eyes more border prosecutions in s...

US eyes more border prosecutions in shift for California

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

Attorney Gene... . FILE--In this Feb. 18, 2017, file photo, thousands take part in the ''Free the People Immigration March,'' to protest actions taken by President Donald Trump and his administration, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 3 hr Dr Guru 240,001
News Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y... 4 hr Date6576578 3
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) 7 hr Lady Evelyn 36
News Gay marriage (Mar '13) 7 hr cubeshaker 61,384
Trump Gospels 11 hr Bob Ryan 1
News An Easter and Passover of firsts for congregati... 18 hr True Christian wi... 14
News If feds try to ID deportable immigrants using C... Thu ICE MAN 37
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,229 • Total comments across all topics: 280,302,651

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC