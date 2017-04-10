US eyes more border prosecutions in shift for California
Attorney Gene... . FILE--In this Feb. 18, 2017, file photo, thousands take part in the ''Free the People Immigration March,'' to protest actions taken by President Donald Trump and his administration, in Los Angeles, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Comments
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|Dr Guru
|240,001
|Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y...
|4 hr
|Date6576578
|3
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|7 hr
|Lady Evelyn
|36
|Gay marriage (Mar '13)
|7 hr
|cubeshaker
|61,384
|Trump Gospels
|11 hr
|Bob Ryan
|1
|An Easter and Passover of firsts for congregati...
|18 hr
|True Christian wi...
|14
|If feds try to ID deportable immigrants using C...
|Thu
|ICE MAN
|37
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC