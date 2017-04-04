Urban Californians still conserving water
California's latest water-use figures show the state's families are still doing a good job reducing water use. Figures released Tuesday by the state Water Resources Control Board show residential water use in February was down 25.1 percent from the same month in 2013, the state's benchmark year for water use.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali...
|47 min
|Smoker
|9
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|54 min
|Jacques still in ...
|240,005
|Miley Cyrus smokes suspicious cigarette in swim... (Aug '15)
|4 hr
|ThomasA
|3
|Renewable Energy Update - March 2017 #5
|6 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|mdbuilder
|63,611
|Will ESAs Mark The End Of Coal Power?
|11 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Gas tax hike funds $52 billion plan to fix Cali...
|16 hr
|Sedgewick P Hunsa...
|7
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC