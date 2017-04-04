Urban Californians still conserving w...

Urban Californians still conserving water

California's latest water-use figures show the state's families are still doing a good job reducing water use. Figures released Tuesday by the state Water Resources Control Board show residential water use in February was down 25.1 percent from the same month in 2013, the state's benchmark year for water use.

