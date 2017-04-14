Uber driver accused of assaulting passenger in California
Authorities in Southern California have arrested a male Uber driver on suspicion of sexually assaulting a female passenger, and investigators say there may be additional victims. Police said Sunday that the alleged assault took place during the evening of March 30 as the woman was being driven from a work gathering to her home in Santa Ana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 min
|tina anne
|63,605
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|Jacques still in ...
|239,812
|Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali...
|12 hr
|Butch
|5
|Gas tax hike funds $52 billion plan to fix Cali...
|22 hr
|Luz Morales
|5
|Keddie Murders (Mar '13)
|Fri
|dmac
|20
|David Daleiden, Sandra Merritt charged in filmi...
|Fri
|NOM s Waffle House
|14
|Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California b...
|Fri
|Frogface Kate
|190
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC