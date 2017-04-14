Uber driver accused of assaulting pas...

Uber driver accused of assaulting passenger in California

2 hrs ago

Authorities in Southern California have arrested a male Uber driver on suspicion of sexually assaulting a female passenger, and investigators say there may be additional victims. Police said Sunday that the alleged assault took place during the evening of March 30 as the woman was being driven from a work gathering to her home in Santa Ana.

