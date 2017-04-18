Thousands of Californians join March ...

Thousands of Californians join March for Science

Demonstrators take part in a rally and march in downtown Los Angeles, part of the March for Science, Saturday, April 22, 2017. They chanted "Money for science and education, not for wars and climate alteration."

