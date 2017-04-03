This is how much ita s going to cost ...

This is how much ita s going to cost California to repair rain damaged roads

Read more: Whittier Daily News

This winter's rainy season may have filled the state's reservoirs, but for the state department tasked with keeping California's highway system unobstructed and pothole free, it's been a record-breaking financial drain. Since the beginning of the year, California's state highway system has been buffeted with more than 400 sinkholes, downed trees, and mudslides.

