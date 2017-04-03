The next Obamacare battleground: Subsidies for out-of-pocket costs
But like a lot of people who depend on state exchanges for coverage, the 51-year-old consultant also was wary. That's because she knows that efforts to kickstart the GOP healthcare revision could still lead to the end of an important part of the law she depends on to afford health care.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nancy Pelosi calls for House to debate military...
|1 hr
|Geezer
|36
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Cheech the Conser...
|239,848
|grandpa nicolai
|1 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|1
|California math: 1 vote = $500 million in road,...
|3 hr
|Retribution
|10
|CHERYL RITCHIE - Are you looking for her??
|6 hr
|lucifuge1973
|2
|Where Sacramento area lawmakers stand on gas ta...
|16 hr
|looper
|1
|Court backs California fees for polluters who e...
|18 hr
|Solarman
|3
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC