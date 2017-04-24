The Latest: Teacher to return to Tenn...

The Latest: Teacher to return to Tennessee to face charges

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

In this April 20, 2017 photo released by the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office is Tad Cummins. A 15-year-old Tennessee student who was allegedly kidnapped by her teacher and taken to California is back home, a lawyer for the girl's family said Friday, April 21, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 42 min Dr Guru 240,348
News That gas tax hike? Ita s not enough to fix Cali... 2 hr Solarman 1
News John Kasich on Arnold Schwarzenegger endorsing ... 2 hr Solarman 1
News Essential Politics: Looking for a win by the 10... Mon Mitt s Santorum S... 1
News Gay marriage (Mar '13) Mon helmsenator 61,387
News News 11 Mins Ago California moves _ slowly _ to... Mon MountainHouse 8
Democrats likely in danger of losing a majority... Mon MountainHouse 3
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,090 • Total comments across all topics: 280,563,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC