The Latest: Judge allows California high-speed rail funding

Superior Court Judge Raymond Cadei denied opponents' attempt to temporarily block the state from spending about $1.25 billion in high-speed rail bonds that were sold last week. But he did not immediately rule on their underlying challenge to the $64 billion high-speed rail project after hearing arguments Wednesday.

