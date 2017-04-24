The Latest: Judge allows California high-speed rail funding
Superior Court Judge Raymond Cadei denied opponents' attempt to temporarily block the state from spending about $1.25 billion in high-speed rail bonds that were sold last week. But he did not immediately rule on their underlying challenge to the $64 billion high-speed rail project after hearing arguments Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|240,370
|Miley Cyrus smokes suspicious cigarette in swim... (Aug '15)
|4 hr
|Sweetgirl28
|4
|its bad if trump would not
|7 hr
|trump fired flynn
|1
|Quail Valley Blue Baby Scam
|14 hr
|Libi A Uremovic
|2
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|16 hr
|Haba Daba
|48
|bekeley students are nothing but nazis
|18 hr
|Patriot Day
|1
|Democrats Crime Deal With Mexico
|Wed
|Good Job Democrats
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC