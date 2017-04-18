The Latest: California lawmaker rejects Justice Dept letter
Attorney General Sessions speaks after he and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly toured the ports of entry and met with Department of Justice and DHS personnel in El Paso, Texas, Thursday, April 20, 2017. less Attorney General Sessions speaks after he and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly toured the ports of entry and met with Department of Justice and DHS personnel in El Paso, Texas, Thursday, April 20, 2017.
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Essential California: How a California driver's...
|32 min
|07 Mustang
|2
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|37 min
|NowIwilBtaknDrout...
|240,258
|Washington threatens funding cut to California,...
|2 hr
|spud
|20
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|7 hr
|Musdama Jucota
|45
|Rents hit all-time highs amid job growth and lo...
|17 hr
|telllinitlikeitis
|11
|David Daleiden, Sandra Merritt charged in filmi...
|23 hr
|ffj
|16
|Survey: Most Californians support school a sanc...
|Fri
|slick willie expl...
|3
