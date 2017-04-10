The Latest: California firms get $91 million in tax breaks
A California economic development board has approved an $8 million tax credit for General Motors to expand its autonomous vehicle division in San Francisco. The GM tax credit was one of 114 approved Thursday by the California Competes board.
