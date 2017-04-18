That salad will cost you. Veggie pric...

That salad will cost you. Veggie prices soar because of California rain.

After five years of drought, this spring's deluge has turned California's "Salad Bowl" into a soggy agricultural mess. That's created stratospheric prices for lettuce, broccoli and other salad ingredients grown along California's coast.

