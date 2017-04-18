That salad will cost you. Veggie prices soar because of California rain.
After five years of drought, this spring's deluge has turned California's "Salad Bowl" into a soggy agricultural mess. That's created stratospheric prices for lettuce, broccoli and other salad ingredients grown along California's coast.
