That gas tax hike? Ita s not enough to fix Californiaa s roads, group says

19 hrs ago

A newly passed transportation funding bill that raises California's gasoline tax by 12 cents a gallon isn't a long-term fix for the state's crumbling roads, according to a report released Monday by a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank. Better fuel economy and the growing number of electric, hybrid and zero-emission vehicles make the gas tax an outmoded, unreliable funding source for transportation, states the report, “Beyond the Gas Tax: Funding California Transportation in the 21st Century,” put out by Next 10 in conjunction with Beacon Economics.

