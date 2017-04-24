That gas tax hike? Ita s not enough to fix Californiaa s roads, group says
A newly passed transportation funding bill that raises California's gasoline tax by 12 cents a gallon isn't a long-term fix for the state's crumbling roads, according to a report released Monday by a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank. Better fuel economy and the growing number of electric, hybrid and zero-emission vehicles make the gas tax an outmoded, unreliable funding source for transportation, states the report, “Beyond the Gas Tax: Funding California Transportation in the 21st Century,” put out by Next 10 in conjunction with Beacon Economics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 min
|Ken
|240,338
|Essential Politics: Looking for a win by the 10...
|Mon
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|1
|Gay marriage (Mar '13)
|Mon
|helmsenator
|61,387
|News 11 Mins Ago California moves _ slowly _ to...
|Mon
|MountainHouse
|8
|Democrats likely in danger of losing a majority...
|Mon
|MountainHouse
|3
|Democrats could tighten grip on California poli...
|Mon
|CodeTalker
|4
|Letter writers angry about Brown's approach to ...
|Mon
|Dr Guru
|5
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC