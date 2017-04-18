Survey: Most Californians support sch...

Survey: Most Californians support school a sanctuary safe zonesa for undocumented immigrants

There are 3 comments on the LA Daily News story from 14 hrs ago, titled Survey: Most Californians support school a sanctuary safe zonesa for undocumented immigrants. In it, LA Daily News reports that:

This Jan. 19, 2017 staff file photo shows students, faculty and community members holding up signs on the front steps at Bret Harte Middle School in Oakland, as they listen to speakers during a “walk-in” protest. The walk-in was part of a national day of action to protest president-elect Donald Trump's inauguration and reassure students that Oakland Unified School District is a sanctuary district, where students and their families are safe at school regardless of immigration status.

Solarman

La Quinta, CA

#1 10 hrs ago
One does have to ask if this 'majority' who prefer "sanctuary safe zones" were themselves 'undocumented'? Since when do 'undocumented'='illegal' get to make decisions on State law? Remember the division of Church and State? You can't pray in School, but you can change the application of the practices and curriculum of a School to adapt to the 'undocumented'. Sanctuary, Church; School, State. Here's a fix, let the hard working parents of the U.S. get their tax money back from the State for education and let them put it towards private schooling for their kids. Let the 'undocumented' pay taxes that will keep these so called 'public schools' operating.

ThomasA

Guntersville, AL

#4 3 hrs ago
Take a good look at who's protesting in the picture---------- enough said!!!!!

slick willie explains it

Virginia Beach, VA

#5 3 hrs ago
Looks like they're gonna need bigger schools.......

