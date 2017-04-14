Study: Immigrant driver's licenses ma...

Study: Immigrant driver's licenses may ease hit-run crashes

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

In this Jan. 2, 2015 file photo, immigrants line up after spending the night outside a California Department of Motor Vehicles office to register for drivers licenses in Stanton, Calif. Granting driving licenses to 600,000 people living in California illegally reduced the likelihood of hit-and-run accidents, according to a new study released Monday, April 3, 2017, by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 3 min Dr Guru 239,870
News Trump officials defend immigration arrests at C... 1 hr Wildchild 3
News Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali... 4 hr Cheerup 6
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 8 hr Into The Night 63,608
News California Fights To Allow Undocumented Immigra... (Apr '16) 12 hr Say what it reall... 38
News California court decision keeps teacher tenure ... (Aug '16) 20 hr Maverick 808 11
News Gas tax hike funds $52 billion plan to fix Cali... Sat Luz Morales 5
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,878 • Total comments across all topics: 280,034,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC