Study: Immigrant driver's licenses may ease hit-run crashes

In this Jan. 2, 2015 file photo, immigrants line up after spending the night outside a California Department of Motor Vehicles office to register for drivers licenses in Stanton, Calif. Granting driving licenses to 600,000 people living in California illegally reduced the likelihood of hit-and-run accidents, according to a new study released Monday, April 3, 2017, by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

