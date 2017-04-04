Stars frontman Torquil Campbell makes acting return in one-man show 'True Crime'

Stars frontman Torquil Campbell thought his acting career was behind him, but a new creative venture is bringing the musician back to his theatrical roots. Some 15 years since he last performed as an actor - with screen credits for the likes of "Law & Order," "Sex and the City" and as the voice of Bill Badger on the animated series "Rupert" - the singer-songwriter is now starring in his own one-man show "True Crime," playing at Streetscar Crowsnest in Toronto.

