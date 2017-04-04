Stars frontman Torquil Campbell makes...

Stars frontman Torquil Campbell makes acting return in one-man show 'True Crime'

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: 680News

Stars frontman Torquil Campbell thought his acting career was behind him, but a new creative venture is bringing the musician back to his theatrical roots. Some 15 years since he last performed as an actor - with screen credits for the likes of "Law & Order," "Sex and the City" and as the voice of Bill Badger on the animated series "Rupert" - the singer-songwriter is now starring in his own one-man show "True Crime," playing at Streetscar Crowsnest in Toronto.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 32 min NotSoDivineMsM 239,953
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 44 min Agents of Corruption 63,609
News Gas tax hike funds $52 billion plan to fix Cali... 1 hr Sedgewick P Hunsa... 7
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) 9 hr Bigdick Obama 29
News Trump officials defend immigration arrests at C... Mon Wildchild 3
News Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali... Mon Cheerup 6
News California Fights To Allow Undocumented Immigra... (Apr '16) Mon Say what it reall... 38
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,225 • Total comments across all topics: 280,058,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC