Slight chance of rain today, good chance of heat tomorrow
Some rain is expected in the Southland today, but chances are slight, and any rainfall in Los Angeles County and San Bernardino counties will be minimal, National Weather Service forecasters said. The expected precipitation will result from a weak storm system out of the northwest that will mostly affect San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, with between four and nine tenths of an inch of rain expected in those areas.
Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
