Schwarzenegger says Kasich should run for president in 2020
Arnold Schwarzenegger says Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich should run again for the White House in 2020, effectively endorsing a primary challenge to President Donald Trump. The former Republican California governor, movie star and bodybuilder told the Los Angeles Times in an interview published Wednesday that Kasich is "a man of substance" who has state and federal government experience, is a moderate and "has vision."
#1 13 hrs ago
"Arnold Schwarzenegger says Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) should run again for the White House in 2020, effectively endorsing a primary challenge to President Donald Trump."
Really, REALLY Arnold? Kasich was one of 17 Republican candidates for the Presidency. All fell along the way as Trump, went to the Republican's house, ate their food, drank their wine and when they expected him to "fall in line" told them he didn't need them to run for office. All the while Arnie's pick Kasich is standing on stage looking like a little boy who can't hold his own pee-pee when he goes to the bathroom. Kasich a "moderate, visionary"? Yeah, riiiiggghhhht.
Arnold, "seems" at odds with Trump, but is actually a lot like Trump in his approach to problem solving. One says, "You're fired", the other, "You're Terminated." When Arnold was the Governor of California, he went after the "unsustainable" public retirement system. Got slapped down in Court more than once. Promised to roll back the excessive vehicle registration fees. He did so and then found out where a LOT of the money for California's operating costs come from, he finally had to increase the registration fees again. Arnold has stepped on his dick so many times, he had to learn to play the flute to keep from peeing on himself when he goes to the bathroom.
