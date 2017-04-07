There are on the Lethbridge Herald story from 16 hrs ago, titled Schwarzenegger says Kasich should run for president in 2020. In it, Lethbridge Herald reports that:

Arnold Schwarzenegger says Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich should run again for the White House in 2020, effectively endorsing a primary challenge to President Donald Trump. The former Republican California governor, movie star and bodybuilder told the Los Angeles Times in an interview published Wednesday that Kasich is "a man of substance" who has state and federal government experience, is a moderate and "has vision."

