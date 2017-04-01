Retirement savings for all? California vows to proceed despite new D.C. obstacle
California's grand plan to extend retirement security to millions of workers, a cornerstone of the economic agenda put forward by state Democrats, is looking a little bit less secure. That's because Republicans in the U.S. Senate voted on Thursday to roll back a little-known Obama administration regulation, putting California's Secure Choice Retirement Savings Program in jeopardy.
