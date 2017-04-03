Rain coming to Southern California
A brief bout of rainfall possibly accompanied by strong winds is expected in the Greater Los Angeles area Saturday, the National Weather Service said today. The heaviest rain to hit Southern California as a result of the forthcoming late-season storm out of the Pacific Northwest will take place Friday in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, said a National Weather Service statement.
