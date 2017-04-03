Rain coming to Southern California

Rain coming to Southern California

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

A brief bout of rainfall possibly accompanied by strong winds is expected in the Greater Los Angeles area Saturday, the National Weather Service said today. The heaviest rain to hit Southern California as a result of the forthcoming late-season storm out of the Pacific Northwest will take place Friday in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, said a National Weather Service statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 4 hr NotSoDivineMsM 239,985
News Most SoCal residents oppose deportations, Trump... 4 hr Pacific Ocean Blue 3
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 18 hr don t drink the k... 63,613
Ben Morgan of Facebook 20 hr Ralph Edward 1
News With so much at stake, Southern California clos... Thu Solarman 1
News Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali... Wed ThomasA 11
Skype play Wed Sweetcheexs23 1
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,750 • Total comments across all topics: 280,110,752

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC