Quality of care declines in Californi...

Quality of care declines in California hospitals, watchdogs say

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Whittier Daily News

Nearly half of California hospitals received a grade of C or lower for patient safety on a national report card aimed at prodding medical centers to do more to prevent injuries and deaths. The Leapfrog Group, an employer-backed nonprofit group focused on health care quality, issued its latest scores last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 37 min District 1 240,224
News Anti-war protesters arrested near White House (Mar '11) 2 hr tc Cls 15
News House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and U.S. Rep... 8 hr Chicagoan by Birth 10
News Bill O'Reilly Says Voters, Not Judges, Should D... (Feb '12) 9 hr Sexual Harrassment 2
News An Easter and Passover of firsts for congregati... 16 hr True Christian wi... 23
News Lawmakers across US move to include young peopl... 17 hr FireyFellow44 6
News Car tax zapped Gray Davis, but new ones wona t ... 22 hr Solarman 1
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,054 • Total comments across all topics: 280,419,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC