Private donors pour millions into pol...

Private donors pour millions into politiciansa pet projects

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Gov. Jerry Brown was the most prolific at helping money change hands for the greater good, reporting more than $22 million in behests. Most of that money went to two charter schools in Oakland, where Brown was once mayor - $13 million to the Oakland Military Institute College Prep Academy and $5.8 million to the Oakland School for the Arts .

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 24 min Dr Guru 240,393
News Miley Cyrus smokes suspicious cigarette in swim... (Aug '15) 8 hr ThomasA 5
its bad if trump would not 20 hr trump fired flynn 1
Quail Valley Blue Baby Scam Thu Libi A Uremovic 2
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) Thu Haba Daba 48
bekeley students are nothing but nazis Thu Patriot Day 1
Democrats Crime Deal With Mexico Wed Good Job Democrats 1
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,807 • Total comments across all topics: 280,627,675

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC