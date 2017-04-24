Popular belief that saturated fat clo...

Popular belief that saturated fat clogs up arteries is a myth, experts say

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

Writing in a respected journal, they maintained that inflammation is the chief threat to arteries and there is little evidence linking saturated fat consumption with heart disease, diabetes and premature death. But the editorial, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, attracted scathing criticism for being "simplistic", "muddled" and "misleading".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 59 min Spencer 240,352
Democrats Crime Deal With Mexico 3 hr Good Job Democrats 1
News California bill would force utilities to give r... 4 hr Solarman 1
Democrats likely in danger of losing a majority... 10 hr candy 4
News Gay marriage (Mar '13) 11 hr Tony 61,390
News Inmates earn counselor certification (Aug '09) 13 hr Write girl 48
News That gas tax hike? Ita s not enough to fix Cali... Tue Solarman 1
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,071 • Total comments across all topics: 280,590,363

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC