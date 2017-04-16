Political Road Map: There's not a single California congressional...
Rep. David Valadao meets a constituent during district meetings last month. The last two GOP presidential candidates lost in his district by double digits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawmakers across US move to include young peopl...
|30 min
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|DEMOCRATS PARTY O...
|240,058
|Picture Exclusive: Eva Mendes is at Ryan Goslin...
|8 hr
|Yeti
|1
|Democrats' post-election playbook: Stay big in ...
|9 hr
|Trump your President
|4
|Gay marriage (Mar '13)
|12 hr
|cubeshaker
|61,385
|Lawmakers across US move to include young peopl...
|12 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|US eyes more border prosecutions in shift for C...
|16 hr
|anotherview
|3
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC