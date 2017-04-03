Police object to California marijuana regulation revamp

In this Oct. 12, 2016 file photo, Aaron Gonzalez removes a branch from a marijuana plant on grower Laura Costa's farm near Garberville, Calif. California law enforcement officials objected Wednesday, April 5, 2017, to Gov. Jerry Brown's proposed streamlining of the state's marijuana regulations, saying his plan could endanger public safety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.