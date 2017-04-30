Police: 8 shot during San Diego pool party; suspect dead
Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex near the University of California, San Diego. The San Diego police chief tells the Union-Tribune that police received reports of a man shooting people by the swimming pool.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|9 min
|Coffee Party
|240,437
|U.S. top court rejects 'gay conversion' therapy...
|23 min
|Rainbow Kid
|7
|California Proposition 19: the Marijuana Legali... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|16,069
|Gay marriage (Mar '13)
|3 hr
|Pee wee Herman
|61,392
|Miley Cyrus smokes suspicious cigarette in swim... (Aug '15)
|17 hr
|ThomasA
|8
|California may have to move 3,000 inmates at ri... (May '13)
|23 hr
|Tanya
|6
|Ben Morgan is a scammer
|Sun
|Come get some
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC