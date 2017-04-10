Police: 5th woman killed by California men is identified
Investigators have identified a fifth woman killed by a pair of California sex offenders whose GPS tracking data helped lead to their arrests, authorities said Thursday. Anaheim police said they believe 19-year-old Sable Pickett of Compton was abducted and killed by Steven Gordon and Franc Cano on Valentine's Day 2014.
