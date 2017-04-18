Pilot killed in crash of replica WWI-...

Pilot killed in crash of replica WWI-era plane in California

Read more: Connecticut Post

This photo provided by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department shows the wreckage of replica World War I-era biplane that crashed in a field near Paso Robles, Calif., on California's central coast Sunday, April 23, 2017. Sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla says the pilot, the only person aboard, was killed when the single-engine, open-cockpit plane went down shortly after takeoff from a private airfield.

