Official says California graduation rate rises to 83 percent
Watsonville High seniors smile with excitement as they stand before family and friends during the 2016 graduation ceremony. WOODLAND >> More than eight in 10 public high school students in the class of 2016 graduated on time, California's top education official announced Tuesday, citing higher education funding as a major cause.
