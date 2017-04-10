New Forecast in California: An End to...

New Forecast in California: An End to the Drought (For Now!) in Most Counties

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

On April 7th, Governor Jerry Brown issued an executive order that lifts the drought emergency in fifty-four of the fifty-eight California counties. After six years of a prolonged drought in California, Executive Order B-40-17 lifts the drought emergency in all California counties except Fresno, Kings, Tulare and Tuolumne.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 25 min American Lady 239,943
News If feds try to ID deportable immigrants using C... 3 hr tellinitlikeitis 34
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) 4 hr Your Service Prov... 33
News An Easter and Passover of firsts for congregati... 8 hr True Christian wi... 11
import companies need letter of credit but Wed jason-leadoceaninc 2
News California math: 1 vote = $500 million in road,... Wed Maria 39
News House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and U.S. Rep... Tue Big Pud 5
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,745 • Total comments across all topics: 280,267,790

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC