Neanderthals in California? Maybe so, provocative study says

A startling new report asserts the first known Americans arrived much, much earlier than scientists thought - more than 100,000 years ago - and maybe they were Neanderthals. Researchers said a site in Southern California shows evidence of humanlike behavior from approximately 130,000 years ago, when bones and teeth of an elephantlike mastodon were evidently smashed with rocks.

