Neanderthals in California? Maybe so,...

Neanderthals in California? Maybe so, provocative story says

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

In this April 28, 1993 photo provided by the San Diego Natural History Museum, a bulldozer refills the Cerutti Mastodon site in San Diego, Calif., after the excavation and salvage of fossils. In a report released on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, researchers say the southern California site shows evidence of human-like behavior from about 130,000 years ago, when bones and teeth of an elephant-like mastodon were evidently smashed with rocks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Coffee Party 240,361
Quail Valley Blue Baby Scam 4 hr Libi A Uremovic 2
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) 7 hr Haba Daba 48
bekeley students are nothing but nazis 8 hr Patriot Day 1
Democrats Crime Deal With Mexico 18 hr Good Job Democrats 1
News California bill would force utilities to give r... 18 hr Solarman 1
Democrats likely in danger of losing a majority... Wed candy 4
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,884 • Total comments across all topics: 280,605,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC