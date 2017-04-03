Murder suspect raises unprecedented $35M bail via friends
In this undated photo provided by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is Tiffany Li. With the help of wealthy family and friends in China, Li, a Northern California mother of two accused of killing the father of her two children, is posting $35 million in bail for her release from jail pending trial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|14 min
|NotSoDivineMsM
|240,102
|Most SoCal residents oppose deportations, Trump...
|52 min
|Pacific Ocean Blue
|3
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|14 hr
|don t drink the k...
|63,613
|Ben Morgan of Facebook
|16 hr
|Ralph Edward
|1
|With so much at stake, Southern California clos...
|21 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali...
|Wed
|ThomasA
|11
|Skype play
|Wed
|Sweetcheexs23
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC